(FOX NEWS) — The European Union police agency coordinated raids against online hate speech that promote racism and xenophobia in seven countries in Europe, according to a report.

German prosecutors said 96 suspects are being investigated for posts of hate, after cops searched 83 buildings to seize smartphones and laptops.

One suspect is charged with making anti-Semitic comments online and another suspect is charged with insulting a politician online.

