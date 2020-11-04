https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/exclusive-video-republican-poll-watchers-prevented-entering-detroit-ballot-counting-center-local-officials-say-due-covid-concerns-video/

Our source inside the TCF Center in Detroit, Michigan continues to send us updates.

From earlier reporting —

State election leadership are preventing GOP poll watchers in downtown Detroit at the TCF Center from entering the former Cobo Center due to claims of COVID.

There was a GOP watcher at nearly each table in the center.

The Detroit officials are now blocking GOP poll workers after they went to lunch.

Police were called.

They are blocking GOP watchers from entering the room after lunch!

Our contact says the Democrat operatives are very hostile and threatening.

Vote counters with BLM masks and racial justice clothing are allowed into the center.

Police are locking the poll watchers out!

Update— The Democrats are screaming at GOP watchers.

The police are guarding the doors to prevent the GOP workers from entering the center.

We now have a video of a poll watcher unable to obtain the COVID requirements the Democrats are relying on to prevent Republican poll watchers in the room where the ballots are being counted:

No one knows what the COVID capacity is. They won’t allow Republicans to view the ballot counting. They won’t allow Republicans from reentering the hall.

