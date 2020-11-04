https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/04/fivethirtyeight-says-a-batch-of-23277-votes-in-philadelphia-has-been-reported-all-for-joe-biden/
Two more batches of Pennsylvania vote were reported:
-23,277 votes in Philadelphia, all for Biden
-about 5,300 votes in Luzerne County, nearly 4,000 of which were for Biden
*With 83% of the expected vote in, Trump’s lead in PA is now just below 6 points. https://t.co/zspxaPkzKs
— FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) November 4, 2020
*all* 23,277? https://t.co/hxydSbyqow
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 4, 2020
“ALL” ?!?!
— Al (@Alejanbro111) November 4, 2020
This is just getting insulting https://t.co/75FLcyipmS
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) November 4, 2020
Lol.
— Antonio Martinez (@djtechchicago) November 4, 2020
23,277 votes all for Biden I’m sorry that’s 100% absurd
— ♣️Tusk EX♣️ (@BoarKing23) November 4, 2020
All for Biden huh seems legit
— Bumbling Public Defender (@HombreVery) November 4, 2020
I’ve been flipping coins while I wait for the ballots to be counted.
Amazingly 23,277 consecutive heads.
This is amazing but yesterday I did over 138,000 consecutive tails.
This is totally normal.
— AB (@pigaerator) November 4, 2020
Amazing that the statistics and data gurus at 538 passively accept 23,277 votes being all for one candidate.
— Charles “The Hammer” Martel (@ConsoleContempt) November 4, 2020
All of any large batch of votes being all for one candidate is statistically impossible
— Joe Biden is a National Security Threat (@CFHeather) November 4, 2020
ALL for biden? c’mon man!
— tantum (@QuasLacrimas) November 4, 2020
This isn’t normal
— PolishPrince 🟧 (@s_Bass2) November 4, 2020
Did they sort the ballots before submitting?? I just don’t know in what world 100% of 20k people vote one way
— dk (@dkirk9) November 4, 2020
Yeah, see, this is exactly how conspriacy theories start… Please clarify either that you meant the vast majority, or nearly all, were for Biden. Or, if they were entirely all for Biden, please explain how that could be? Thank you
— Dean Franks (@franks_dean) November 4, 2020
MALARKEY
— Fem Shepiro TRUMP WON STOP THE STEAL🕚 (@The_Hard_Gudbye) November 4, 2020
In Pennsylvania, 23,202 Philadelphia ballots have been reported, with nearly 20,000 votes going for Biden and just over 3,000 going for Trump.
(*Trump’s statewide lead is now at 5.4 percentage points, with 84% of the expected vote in.)https://t.co/PineFTNR4r
— FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) November 4, 2020