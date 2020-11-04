https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/04/fivethirtyeight-says-a-batch-of-23277-votes-in-philadelphia-has-been-reported-all-for-joe-biden/

We’re not sure what to think about this, so we’ll just toss it out there.

Two more batches of Pennsylvania vote were reported:

-23,277 votes in Philadelphia, all for Biden

-about 5,300 votes in Luzerne County, nearly 4,000 of which were for Biden *With 83% of the expected vote in, Trump’s lead in PA is now just below 6 points. https://t.co/zspxaPkzKs — FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) November 4, 2020

This is just getting insulting https://t.co/75FLcyipmS — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) November 4, 2020

Lol. — Antonio Martinez (@djtechchicago) November 4, 2020

23,277 votes all for Biden I’m sorry that’s 100% absurd — ♣️Tusk EX♣️ (@BoarKing23) November 4, 2020

All for Biden huh seems legit — Bumbling Public Defender (@HombreVery) November 4, 2020

I’ve been flipping coins while I wait for the ballots to be counted. Amazingly 23,277 consecutive heads. This is amazing but yesterday I did over 138,000 consecutive tails. This is totally normal. — AB (@pigaerator) November 4, 2020

Amazing that the statistics and data gurus at 538 passively accept 23,277 votes being all for one candidate. — Charles “The Hammer” Martel (@ConsoleContempt) November 4, 2020

All of any large batch of votes being all for one candidate is statistically impossible — Joe Biden is a National Security Threat (@CFHeather) November 4, 2020

ALL for biden? c’mon man! — tantum (@QuasLacrimas) November 4, 2020

This isn’t normal — PolishPrince 🟧 (@s_Bass2) November 4, 2020

Did they sort the ballots before submitting?? I just don’t know in what world 100% of 20k people vote one way — dk (@dkirk9) November 4, 2020

Yeah, see, this is exactly how conspriacy theories start… Please clarify either that you meant the vast majority, or nearly all, were for Biden. Or, if they were entirely all for Biden, please explain how that could be? Thank you — Dean Franks (@franks_dean) November 4, 2020

MALARKEY — Fem Shepiro TRUMP WON STOP THE STEAL🕚 (@The_Hard_Gudbye) November 4, 2020

Hang on, there’s a follow-up tweet we found while looking to see if this one had been corrected:

In Pennsylvania, 23,202 Philadelphia ballots have been reported, with nearly 20,000 votes going for Biden and just over 3,000 going for Trump. (*Trump’s statewide lead is now at 5.4 percentage points, with 84% of the expected vote in.)https://t.co/PineFTNR4r — FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) November 4, 2020

