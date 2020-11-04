https://www.oann.com/ford-recalls-375000-explorer-suvs-over-part-tied-to-13-crashes/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=ford-recalls-375000-explorer-suvs-over-part-tied-to-13-crashes

FILE PHOTO: Ford logo is pictured at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

November 4, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Ford Motor Co <F.N> said Wednesday it is recalling about 375,000 Explorer SUVs in North America for a part that can break and lead to a crash.

The second-largest U.S. automaker said the recall covers some 2013-2017 model vehicles because of a possible fracture of the outboard section of the rear suspension toe link after a prior recall was completed. Ford said it is aware of reports of 13 crashes and six injuries related to this condition.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

