If you’re a fan of FOX News, you probably found their election night coverage disappointing at best, and outrageous at worst.

They waited hours to call Florida and Texas for Trump even though he was the clear winner. Meanwhile, they immediately called anything for Biden that was even remotely close to a win for him.

They also made a very early call for Biden in Arizona and many people are calling foul.

Variety reports:

Fox News Election Coverage Analysis: Network Gets Pushback for Early Call in Arizona Fox News saw quite a bit of backlash for calling Arizona for Joe Biden on Tuesday night. The Trump camp contested the call right away, saying that the number of outstanding votes in the southwestern state still gave the president a very real chance to win. Fox News’ Decision Desk stood by the decision, however, stating their statistical models put Trump three standard deviations away from winning. Biden was projected to win Arizona at around 11:20 p.m. The state marked a major get for Biden according to Fox, with Hispanic voters in the state breaking heavily for him over Trump. According to Fox’s voter analysis, Arizona voters also stated that they felt Biden was better equipped to handle the pandemic. At 7 p.m. ET as the first polls closed, the network called early wins for Biden in both Virginia and Vermont, both of which were expected to go for the former Vice President. Also unsurprisingly, President Donald Trump was projected to win the state of Kentucky. Fox News anchor Chris Wallace expressed surprise at how reliably blue Virginia has become in recent years, with the state once being a Republican stronghold.

Since Fox News made its utterly indefensible early call for Biden in Arizona (before upwards of a million Election Day votes were counted), Trump has cut Biden’s lead by nearly a third. And we’re still only at 77% reporting (Fox called it at 73%). — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 4, 2020

Just spoke to AZ Governor Doug Ducey’s office. There are at least 900,000 votes outstanding that haven’t been counted. About half are Maricopa. W/ every update, they say it’s breaking significantly toward Trump 2-1. Doesn’t mean a Trump win, but that’s still a lot of uncounted — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 4, 2020

CNN: They are still counting votes in Arizona. Fox News: We used polling data. This is insane. — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) November 4, 2020

Fox made Arizona call “after a half hour of debating”?!?!! The call itself was way too soon. 30 minutes earlier was 1/2 hour before way too soon. — Ryan Cleckner (@RyanCleckner) November 4, 2020

🔥 Just got off the phone with a senior Trump campaign adviser: “Fox News is behaving like a Super PAC for the DNC tonight. I have no idea what they are thinking. We will win. They have misled America. Who is going to be fired for this at @FoxNews?” — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 4, 2020

ZERO election-day results from Maricopa have been counted. I’ve never seen anything like this. — jon gabriel (@exjon) November 4, 2020

Arizona’s governor, who knows a bit about counting votes in Arizona, says Fox had zero business calling the state for Biden given the facts on the ground. https://t.co/SiMfSKR07W — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 4, 2020

FOX News was a major disappointment.

The undisputed loser tonight is Fox News. — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) November 4, 2020

FOX News is no longer what it used to be. Sad.

