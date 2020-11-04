http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ayZ25Ca8YWs/

Pollster Frank Luntz on Wednesday reacted to the 2020 election, giving credit to President Donald Trump for not trusting the polling showing his opponent Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden up to a big lead heading into Election Day.

Luntz, on Fox News Channel’s “Outnumbered,” described the Washington Post’s poll that had Biden winning by 17 points “polling malpractice.” He went on to say Trump and his pollsters were “correct,” whereas polling across the country “was so wrong.”

“There are people calling for investigations of the pollsters who had Joe Biden winning by 10 points, 12 points. The biggest one all is … the Washington Post poll just a few days ago had Joe Biden winning by 17 points. That’s not a mistake. That’s not an error. That’s polling malpractice,” Luntz advised. “And you have to go to tremendous lengths to be able to get something that wrong so close to the election. And there’s a significant review by all of the media outlets of the work they were doing. The fact is the published pulling was so wrong, and not just for presidents but for House races, for the Senate races, that the American people had no idea that this was going to happen, and you know what? Actually, Donald Trump was correct. Donald Trump’s pollsters were correct that this was much closer than anybody realized, and we are going through the ramifications of that right now.”

The GOP pollster attributed the poor polling to Trump voters wanting “to send a message to Washington, to the swamp.”

“They want to send a message that they are not going to be treated and ignored and forgotten and lied to, and so they simply don’t cooperate with pollsters,” Luntz explained.

