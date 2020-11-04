https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/michigan-poll-watcher-scene-republicans-allegedly-witnessed-suspicious-vehicles-dropping-off-ballots/

Last night President Trump was leading significantly in several swing states including Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

President Trump had a significant lead in Michigan late last night.

Then all of the sudden Joe Biden jumped up 200,000 votes and has the lead over President Trump.

200,000 VOTES!

This morning a poll watcher in Detroit sent us this in the last hour:

Several Republicans were called to Detroit this morning to poll watch.

From our source Detroit:

Last night at TLC (formerly Cobo Hall) where absentee ballots for Wayne County (Detroit) are being counted, a Ferrari, a van and a Chrysler 300 (I think) all pulled up into facility (large garage doors) with ballots inside vehicles. All three of them had out of state plates. This is an ANONYMOUS tip. Also, they’re counting military ballots now. I heard around 7k. Every military ballot has to be duplicated (re-written). I don’t know why. This is very concerning. Yes. The part about the vehicles. They’re saying Trump has no chance of winning here. Also, John James does have a chance. I’ll be in touch. Make sure you say allegedly. I got the intel from ************ and a GOP Challenger who was here all night. It should be accurate. Lawyer says someone took photos of Ferrari and Chrysler. No one took photos or recorded info on van!!!!!!! Like front lic plate number. The van pulled in so you couldn’t see their back plate. Could’ve had a MI plate on back. We don’t have front plates in MI so it’s possible they had a MI plate on back of van. More likely they didn’t want anyone to record it.

Let’s hope the GOP is examining the security cameras as we write this post.

