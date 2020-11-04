http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/wgtgX2o71tI/from-the-trump-campaign.php

The leadership of the Trump campaign tweets:

WI: “It is within 1%. That is recount territory.” MI: Outlying GOP counties still to be counted. Confident in a pathway that includes MI. NV: Late-breaking mail gets Trump a win by a margin of 5,500. GA: “We have a healthy lead and that will maintain.”

(I’m not sure why some of these statements are in quotation marks and some aren’t. Maybe the quotes are verbatim statements by Bill Stepien, the campaign manager.)

When a campaign talks about a recount, that sound almost like a concession to my ears. Maybe this year, with all the room for irregularities, is a little different. Still, Wisconsin looks bad to me.

The other three states? I don’t know. Maybe the tweet is spin or wishful thinking; maybe not.

