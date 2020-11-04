https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/gig-workers-prop-22-california-uber/2020/11/04/id/995343

Gig workers will remain independent contractors after California voters passed tech-driven ballot measure Proposition 22, Politico reports.

The passage of Prop. 22 means companies such as Uber, Lyft, and DoorDash will be able sidestep a new state labor law deeming workers as employees.

“California has spoken and millions of voters joined their voices with the hundreds of thousands of drivers who want independence plus benefits,” the Yes on 22 campaign said in a statement shortly before midnight local time. “Prop 22 will protect drivers’ preference to be independent contractors with the flexibility to work when, where, and how long they want.”

According to Politico, the passage of Prop. 22 was the first successful tech-driven ballot initiative.

Prop. 20, which was an effort to toughen sentences and reduce the number of prisoners eligible for parole, was defeated. Politico reports that Prop. 23, which boosted dialysis regulations, was defeated, as was Prop. 21, which would have expanded rent control. California voters did vote to restore voting rights for parolees under Prop. 17.

According to Politico, it is still too close to call the results of Prop. 15, a property tax revamp. Several other California ballot measures also remained undecided on Wednesday morning.

