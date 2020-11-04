https://redstate.com/jenvanlaar/2020/11/04/good-news-californias-prop-22-passes-decisively-defeating-big-labors-power-grab-n275054
About The Author
Related Posts
What Will Become Of Trump’s Hollywood Haters Once He’s Gone?
November 3, 2020
No, Trump Shouldn’t Hand Out $200 Prescription Cards Like Obama Would
September 29, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy