The Republican Party increased the number of female representatives by 10 with dozens of House of Representative races too close to call.

The GOP had 13 women in the House prior to Election Day, and that number will increase to at least 23 based on races that have already been called by the Associated Press.

The women who won races by Wednesday afternoon include: Kat Cammack in Florida’s 3rd Congressional District, Mary Miller in Illinois’s 15th Congressional District, Diana Harshbarger of Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District, Maria Elvira Salazar of Florida’s 27th Congressional District, Nancy Mace of South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, Marjorie Taylor Green of Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, Lauren Boebert of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, Stephanie Bice of Oklahoma’s 5th Congressional District, Yvette Herrell of New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District, Michelle Fischbach of New Mexico’s 7th Congressional District, Lisa McClain of Mississippi’s 10th Congressional District, and Ashley Hinson of Iowa’s 1st Congressional District.

With 2 of the 13 Republican women in the House not seeking reelection (Rep. Susan Brooks of Indiana’s 5th Congressional District and Rep. Martha Roby of Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District), they needed 2 out of 94 female GOP candidates who won primaries to win their races in order to maintain their share of the party’s representative demographics, but they nearly doubled their share.

The GOP as a whole did much better than many experts predicted in the House. While the party will still be in the minority in the lower chamber of Congress, six Democratic incumbents lost their bids for another term, and Democratic challengers have not knocked off a single GOP House incumbent to date.