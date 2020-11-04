https://www.dailywire.com/news/gop-candidate-wins-kansas-senate-race

Republican senatorial candidate Rep. Roger Marshall (R-KS) won the battle to represent Kansas in the Senate on Tuesday night, replacing retiring Sen. Pat Roberts (R-KS).

Marshall defeated Democratic Kansas state Sen. Barbara Bollier, according to the Associated Press.

The marquee race in Tuesday’s election was the Senate contest between Marshall, a two-term GOP congressman representing western and central Kansas, in the most expensive political race in state history. Democrat Barbara Bollier, a Kansas City-area state senator, set a state record by raising more than $25 million for her campaign to Marshall’s $6.5 million. Outside groups poured in $41 million on advertising, the bulk of it from GOP groups backing Marshall.

Dr. Roger Marshall, Congressman for Kansas’ Big 1st District, is a physician, devoted father, grandfather, and husband. As a 5th generation farm kid growing up in Butler County, Dr. Marshall became the first in his family to attend college. After graduating from Butler County Community College, Dr. Marshall received his Bachelor’s degree from Kansas State University and received his Medical Doctorate from the University of Kansas.

Dr. Marshall served in the Army Reserves for seven years and practiced medicine in Great Bend for more than 25 years. As an OB/GYN, Dr. Marshall delivered more than 5,000 babies, giving him a deep appreciation and passion for the sanctity of life and an intimate understanding of the healthcare system. During his time in medicine, Dr. Marshall was more than a physician, he was a business owner signing a paycheck every other week for 25 years for as few as 5 people, but eventually more than 300 people. The Marshalls continue to have business interests in healthcare, agriculture, community banking and the oil and gas industry.

Faith and community continue to be pillars in Dr. Marshall’s life. He and Laina taught Sunday school for over 25 years, and additionally has served as an elder, deacon and board chairman of his church. He has coached numerous community and youth sports teams, and is a proud Rotarian, having served a past District Governor. He also has a passion for the outdoors, and spends as much time as possible at his family’s farm, the Quivera National Wildlife Refuge and Cheyenne Bottoms.

Roger and his wife, Laina, have been married for 36 years and are the parents of four children, and have two grandchildren. In Congress, Dr. Marshall serves on the House Committee on Agriculture and the House Committee on Science, Space, & Technology.

He serves as the health care task force chairman for the Republican Study Committee, the largest conservative caucus in Congress, and has been a congressional leader on new trade agreements, a national voice on pro-life issues and a champion of the 2nd amendment. He also takes a leading role promoting US trade around the world.