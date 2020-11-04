https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/gop-hails-pennsylvania-courts-move-regarding-timeframe-absentee-mail?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators
About The Author
Related Posts
Ron Johnson latest Republican to announce positive COVID-19 test
October 2, 2020
'He's back at the White House now, we're thrilled to have him,' Morgenstern says of President Trump
October 5, 2020
Joe Biden: ‘America was an idea … we've never lived up to it’
October 21, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy