Republican Nancy Mace ousted Rep. Joe Cunningham (D-SC) in South Carolina’s first congressional district, according to the Associated Press (AP).

Mace ousted Cunningham, who represented one of the 13 congressional districts that President Donald Trump won in 2016 by more than six percent. Republicans need to take a net 17 seats to regain the House majority.

Given Cunningham represented a swing district Trump won, he occasionally broke with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

The Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF) released a statement on Wednesday cheering Mace’s victory, saying, “Nancy Mace is ready to bring her unique experiences and background to Washington to deliver for working families, and CLF was happy to deploy the resources to help deliver the win. I congratulate Mace on her victory, and I know she will make the Lowcountry proud in Congress.”

Cunningham voted against Pelosi’s $3 trillion coronavirus bill, the HEROES Act, in May.

Rep. Joe Cunningham (D-SC) said he voted against the $3 trillion coronavirus bill. He called the legislation “Washington politics at its worst” and “now is not the time to advance a partisan wish list or refuse to come to the negotiating table.”

Cunningham was also one of the 15 House Democrats to call to replenish small business relief for the coronavirus despite Pelosi’s objections in April.

Rep. Joe Cunningham (D-SC) said, “This is unacceptable. As South Carolina businesses struggle, Congress cannot treat this program like a political football.”

“It’s time to put politics aside, act swiftly, and get more funding and relief into the hands of Lowcountry businesses,” Cunningham added.

