Republicans were able to win back several House seats they lost in 2018 and hold onto others that were closely contested, Fox News reports.

Democrats were eyeing to increase their majority in the House by as many as 10-15 seats. Instead, the GOP scored back several districts that flipped blue two years ago.

The Republicans picked up seats in Iowa, New Mexico, Florida, Minnesota, South Carolina, and Oklahoma. The GOP could also win seats in New York, Michigan, and California in races that have not yet been called.

Republicans picked up two seats in Florida. Florida Republican candidate Carlos Gimenez defeated freshman Democratic Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell in the first flip of a House seat Tuesday night. Another GOP win in Florida came when Republican Maria Elvira Salazar defeated Democrat Rep. Donna Shalala.

In Minnesota, Republican congressional candidate Michelle Fischbach defeated longtime Minnesota Democrat Rep. Colin Peterson.

In Iowa, the GOP was able to take back a seat that went blue in 2018. Republican State Rep. Ashley Hinson beat Dem. Rep. Abby Finkenauer. The GOP could pick up another win in Iowa if state Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks maintains her edge over the Democrat nominee, former state Sen. Rita Hart.

In New Mexico, GOP nominee Yvette Herrell unseated Democrat Rep. Xochitl Torres Small. In Oklahoma, GOP nominee Stephanie Bice ousted Democrat Rep. Kendra Horn.

Democrats lost in South Carolina after Republican challenger Nancy Mace defeated freshman Rep. Joe Cunningham to represent the state’s 1st Congressional District. Cunningham flipped the district blue in 2018.

Republican Reps. Steve Chabot, Ohio, and Ann Wagner, Mo., were able to retain their seats. The GOP was able to keep control of the seat held by retiring Rep. Pete Olson in Texas with a win by Troy Nehls. It is likely that Republicans will also keep control over retiring GOP Rep. Susan Brook’s Indiana seat. GOP candidate Victoria Spartz is leading, according to the Associated Press.

