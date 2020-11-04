https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/gop-rising-stars-win-bigly-competitive-house-races/

Several first-time Republican candidates won Congressional seats on Tuesday night. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, and Madison Cawthorn join Elise Stefanik in D.C. Some of the races were quite competitive.

At only 25 years old, Madison Cawthorn now becomes the youngest member of the House, which is sure to irk Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (who cruised to reelection). Cawthorn, who barely met the minimum age requirement after his August birthday, is paralyzed from the waist down and wheelchair bound after being injured in a car wreck in 2014. But that doesn’t stop him from activism, campaign appearances, and shooting. He won the race 54-42%.

Colorado’s 3rd Congressional district went to Lauren Boebert, who first made waves several years ago as the owner of Shooters Grill, where all the waitstaff open carry pistols. Hailing from the appropriately named Rifle, CO, Boebert primaried Scott Tipton in June. The media did their best to take down Boebert, calling her an extremist, and trying to frame this is a safe Republican seat that could be lost. She won the race by 5.5%.

Marjorie Greene had a bit of an easier path, as her race was in safe Republican territory. Of course the far left goes nuts over this, with the Daily Beast referring to her as a conspiracy theorist, racist, and anti-Semitic. By modern day definitions, that basically just means a person who’s not a far left wackjob.

They join incumbent New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, who easily won her rematch against Tedra Cobb by bigger margins than the 2018 race. Cut from the Bush and Romney molds, Stefanik has since turn full MAGA, embracing and supporting President Trump. In 2014 she was the youngest woman ever elected to Congress.

