Republican Army veteran Peter Meijer won his bid to represent Michigan’s third district, which includes Grand Rapids, the Associated Press projected.

Meijer, whose family owns a Midwest supermarket chain, beat Democrat Hillary Scholten for the House seat of Justin Amash, who left the Republican party in 2019 amid disputes with President Donald Trump and did not run for reelection.

Meijer tweeted he received Scholten’s concession before AP called the race at 8:39 p.m. ET:

“I just spoke with @HillaryScholten who shared congratulations for our victory in #MI03. I likewise want to congratulate Hillary on running an incredibly strong and focused campaign- we may differ in approach, but we share common ground in wanting to see West Michigan thrive.(1/2)”

Meijer added in an ensuing tweet:

“I also want to thank not just those in West Michigan who put their faith and trust in me, but also to all who cast their vote and participated in this historic election. I’m honored & ready to get to work on behalf of all West Michiganders, and will not let you down. (2/2)”

Information from Bloomberg was used in this report.

