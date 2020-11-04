https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/04/great-job-heres-how-much-an-a-plus-pollster-overestimated-bidens-support-in-6-battleground-states/

We told you earlier about the polling industry being in deep trouble (even deeper than after their 2016 fail).

The final results in several states remain to be seen, but Real Clear Politics’ Tom Bevan shows how far off the New York Times/Siena polling was when it came to predicting big Biden wins in six battleground states:

Missed it by that much!

After this has happened for a second straight presidential election, it’s hard to doubt that.

Remember that ABC/Washington Post poll a few days ago that showed Biden up 17 in Wisconsin? That race remains too close to call at the moment. Another moment of glory for the polling industry.

