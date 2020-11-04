https://www.theblaze.com/news/hollywood-elitists-lose-their-minds-after-trumps-election-morning-speech

Hysterical celebrities flocked to Twitter in the wee hours of Wednesday morning after President Donald Trump told supporters and members of the press that he believed he had won the 2020 presidential election.

In his remarks, Trump also promised to go to the Supreme Court in order to stop counting ballots.

What are the details?

Comedienne Kathy Griffin wordlessly shared the now-infamous photo of her holding the likeness of a decapitated Trump head.

Actor Josh Gad accused the president of “staging a coup.”

“Thankfully he is doing it like a Rodeo clown,” Gad added.

Actor Jeffrey Wright wrote, “Donald Trump came out at 2:30 AM to remind America — from the WH — that he’s the biggest criminal a**hole you know.”

Hysterical-sounding actress Sophia Bush wrote, “We have sent troops to other nations to stop dictators from doing what Trump just did. This is NOT how our elections work. We WILL #CountEveryVote.”

Bush’s remarks came in response to the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman, who wrote, “Trump has now done what @jonathanvswan reported and what Trump denied he would do — came out and said ‘we did win this election’ and called the current vote counting ‘a fraud on our nation.’ Says he will go to Supreme Court to stop counting.”

“Star Trek” actor-turned-activist George Takei wrote, “You don’t get to declare yourself the winner, Donald. The American people choose the winner through the Electoral College. We do this through our votes. You can’t change that.”

“Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill chimed in, “#DespotDonald declares victory as votes are still being counted-Calls election ‘a fraud on the American public, so we’ll be going to the Supreme Court & we will win this[.]’ It’s so weird to have an authoritarian who undermines democracy in the WH.”

Actress Chelsea Peretti added, “He hasn’t won. ‘As far as I’m concerned we already have won’ It’s about counting votes, end of story — we knew he would lie and manipulate as always. And pence as always is the epitome of a vacant tool and f***boi.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

