FILE PHOTO: The Huawei logo is seen at Huawei Connect in Shanghai, China, Sept. 23, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

November 4, 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – Huawei [HWT.UL] expects to have a smartphone market share in Germany of more than 10% in the fourth quarter, a senior executive said on Wednesday, adding that its new Mate 40 Pro premium device would ship from next week.

The Chinese smartphone maker has commanded a market share in Germany of 13% in the current year to date, despite U.S. trade restrictions that have affected its chip supplies, William Tian, head of Huawei’s consumer business in Germany, told a briefing.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Thomas Seythal)

