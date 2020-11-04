https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/madison-cawthorn

Republican candidate Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina has become Congress’ youngest Representative-elect in decades, and the first to be born in the 1990s.

On the radio program Wednesday, Glenn Beck congratulated 25-year-old Cawthorn on his victory, but also issued a warning: Washington, D.C., has a real affinity for collecting souls. Stay strong, stay humble, know who you serve, and remember what you’re fighting for.

“I’m not afraid of losing my soul just because I know who I am, and I’ve got a great base to rely on,” Cawthorn told Glenn. “But, I do realize that there’s a danger in Washington, D.C., so I’ll be very cognizant of it. I have a great team around me, and I know that we’ll be able to hopefully take the soul from Washington, D.C., because we need to re-put some morals, some values, and some freedom-loving fighters.”

Cawthorn, who is paralyzed from the waist down from a near-fatal car accident in 2014, said he felt confident that he would be able to fight against corruption and stay true to his personal faith and values.

“My spine is reinforced with titanium, so I know it won’t bend or break from the powers that be,” he said. “The person that I am right now is completely indebted to the people I get to represent. And I think that’s what we’re missing in Washington, D.C. All these career politicians who believe in self-overservice, we have to fight against that.”

“Are you concerned at all about the Republican Party?” Glenn asked. “I mean, the Republicans seemed a little quiet today. … I don’t see anybody saying, ‘We’re here by your side, Mr. President.’ [Trump] seems to be fighting alone.”

“Well, I’ll tell you, that’s not true. I am right by the president’s side. I think he’s the best hope for our future,” Cawthorn answered. “But I will tell you, I was not voting for President Trump when I voted on the Republican side of the ticket. I was voting for an ideology. I think that was what was on the ballot yesterday, was ideologies. One, it’s going to say, ‘you have to kneel to the state. You have to kneel to the mob.’ They will tell you, when and where you can go to church, they’ll tell you what your children can learn in school, they’ll tell you if you can open your business or not. Or, on the side I like to vote on with President Trump, the person who I’m fighting in the trenches with right now, I genuinely believe that in that ideology we kneel only for our God, and stand for our flag.”

