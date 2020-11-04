https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/04/impressive-2-dem-senate-candidates-raised-a-combined-199004686-not-so-impressive-they-lost-by-a-combined-35-points/

Last night both Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham were successful in their reelection efforts to the U.S. Senate. The amount of money that the Democrats spent to try and win those seats was massive, and look where it got them:

Yikes!

The smell of burning money remains in the air over Kentucky and South Carolina.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...