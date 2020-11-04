https://pjmedia.com/election/matt-margolis/2020/11/04/is-arizona-back-in-play-for-trump-n1125161

Fox News took a lot of heat for calling Arizona for Biden early, and the latest news out of the state may justify the outrage.

According to a report from The Hill, as of Wednesday morning, “only 86 percent of the state’s votes have been counted, versus 98 percent” that was previously reported. Many believe this puts Arizona back in play. In fact, only Fox News and the Associated Press have called it for Biden.

Townhall’s Katie Pavlich also called the Arizona projection premature.

According to the following analysis, Trump can make up his current deficit.

The Trump campaign believes that Trump will ultimately eke out a victory in Arizona by 30,000 votes.

If Trump does ultimately win Arizona, the dynamic of the race seems to flip back in his favor. Of course, he still needs to secure victory in Georgia and North Carolina first. If he does, Trump has a 61 percent chance of winning the election, according to FiveThirtyEight.

_____

