Fox News took a lot of heat for calling Arizona for Biden early, and the latest news out of the state may justify the outrage.

According to a report from The Hill, as of Wednesday morning, “only 86 percent of the state’s votes have been counted, versus 98 percent” that was previously reported. Many believe this puts Arizona back in play. In fact, only Fox News and the Associated Press have called it for Biden.

Townhall’s Katie Pavlich also called the Arizona projection premature.

Just spoke to AZ Governor Doug Ducey’s office. There are at least 900,000 votes outstanding that haven’t been counted. About half are Maricopa. W/ every update, they say it’s breaking significantly toward Trump 2-1. Doesn’t mean a Trump win, but that’s still a lot of uncounted — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 4, 2020

According to the following analysis, Trump can make up his current deficit.

I’m telling you guys, all eyes should be on Maricopa They suddenly stopped counting when Trump started making gains because they are now counting election day voters There are enough votes left in Maricopa to make up the difference pic.twitter.com/Xp0QoQ4EGD — Gummi Bear (@gummibear737) November 4, 2020

The Trump campaign believes that Trump will ultimately eke out a victory in Arizona by 30,000 votes.

Thorough breakdown, we believe @realDonaldTrump’s win margin in AZ will be closer to 30K votes, probably just under that. Keep in mind we’re now counting Election Day voters. https://t.co/mm3qRcb4b5 — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) November 4, 2020

If Trump does ultimately win Arizona, the dynamic of the race seems to flip back in his favor. Of course, he still needs to secure victory in Georgia and North Carolina first. If he does, Trump has a 61 percent chance of winning the election, according to FiveThirtyEight.

