Chances are strong this article won’t get the attention it needs. It will be censored. It will be “fact-checked” to oblivion by Big Tech and I’m devastated by my own failings in building an audience outside of Facebook, Twitter, and Google. But hopefully it can spread in other ways.

What we’re seeing happening in Michigan and Wisconsin is nothing short of election theft. That is unambiguous to anyone who is paying attention. But they’re having trouble revealing it to other Americans because, on cue, it’s being censored across the board. The President’s Tweets are being hit. Prominent conservatives’ Facebook and Twitter posts are being suppressed.

For those who are just coming in on the topic I’m conspicuously dancing around, it appears that the election really is being stolen right before our eyes. Michigan and Wisconsin are seeing voting totals materialize overnight that make it clear the fix is in. And they’re not even trying to hide it. In Michigan, an overnight vote update added 138,339 votes to Vice President Joe Biden’s totals. That same updated yield… wait for it… ZERO votes for President Trump.

Here is a screenshot from voting totals between a single update:

This is fraudulent prima facie. If it was a “clerical” error that was being corrected, it’s one that’s so hideous it deserves a very direct explanation that never came. If it’s “legitimate” in how it’s being reported, then it’s undeniable voter fraud. There is absolutely zero chance a batch of over 100,000 votes came in for Joe Biden with ZERO coming in on that batch for President Trump.

In Wisconsin, the same thing appears to have happened.

As Steve Deace noted, this is a coup:

When you went to bed Trump was ahead and the counting miraculously stopped. When you woke up it resumed, with Biden miraculously garnering Chavez-like totals in the dead of night. This is a coup. — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) November 4, 2020

We saw this coming. But even after I posted the article revealing how it was going to go down followed up by an interview with Lt. Gen. Tom McInerney that reiterated the point, I was still reluctant to believe it would happen. It’s not that I didn’t think they could pull it off or even that they wouldn’t try. Call me delusional, but I thought we could expose it enough to make the masses realize the fix was in. At this point, I’m nearly certain that won’t be the case.

This is, without a doubt, the powers and principalities at work. As I noted on Twitter, I’m usually reluctant to mingle the Bible with politics, not out of some inappropriate invocation of “separation of church and state” but because I mistakenly did not want to muddy the Bible with the perversity of politics. But it’s happening.

I was reluctant to invoke the Bible into politics. That was a mistake. We’re seeing it now. For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. — JD “Chump” Rucker (@JDRucker) November 4, 2020

Now that we know what their play is, what’s our next step? For some, it’s to head for the hills. They’ll think the powers against us are too strong so they’ll retire and wait for the end. Others, and I believe I fall into this category, will fight on with knowledge that we do not know how things will end but we know we must keep pushing until we’re told to do otherwise. Some will take up arms. Others will launch lawsuits.

Unfortunately, most who recognize the disgusting nature of this coup will complain a bit, move on, and hope for the best. That’s what the adversary hopes for and it’s what we absolutely, positive must not do. But one thing is certain, at least for me. Any reluctance I’ve had in the past of mingling faith and politics is gone. With forces against us revealing just how deep and disgusting they are, I now realize human logic and exposing the truth are nowhere near enough for this fight.

This is the worldly battle of our lifetimes. It may be the most important battle in history. This nation and therefore the world is in the process of being pushed towards oblivion. Are we going to sit back and let it happen quietly?

