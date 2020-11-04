http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/ANCfLlZcJpQ/its-not-over-yet.php

Things didn’t go as well last night as I had expected, or as well as they started out. But the presidential election is still not over, and there are plenty of bright spots in the other races.

Most notably, Republicans in Arizona are saying that President Trump may yet win that state:

Thorough breakdown, we believe @realDonaldTrump’s win margin in AZ will be closer to 30K votes, probably just under that. Keep in mind we’re now counting Election Day voters. https://t.co/mm3qRcb4b5 — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) November 4, 2020

If Trump carries Pennsylvania and Arizona, he wins the election, assuming Georgia doesn’t flip.

Litigation seems inevitable in some states. As I understand it–I haven’t had time yet to pin down the facts–Trump was leading in Michigan until, in the middle of the night, a large number of ballots were discovered, or added, or something, all of them (so goes the report) for Biden, so that Biden now leads. If something like that report is true, investigation is warranted. Further, if the Democrats are able to take a serious run at stealing Pennsylvania by harvesting ballots for three days after the election, in violation of Pennsylvania law, the case will go to the Supreme Court, where Democrats likely will lose. If it still matters.

We will have more observations over the next day or two as the dust settles. But for me, so far, the election results are pretty good and in line with my expectations, with the single–major!–exception of the presidency. But it is comforting to know that if Joe Biden ultimately is declared president, he almost certainly will face a Republican majority in the Senate. So the Democrats’ dreams are, for now, dashed: no new states, no packing the Supreme Court, no mass legalization of illegal immigrants.

