Jemele Hill communicated in no uncertain terms that she is unwilling to reach out to Trump supporters who feel like their vote was suppressed during Tuesday’s election.

Hill, who has frequently spoken out about perceived Republican efforts to “suppress” the black vote, seems to have changed her tune now that she thinks her side has won the White House.

The former ESPN personality took to Twitter on Wednesday to attack Trump’s voters, writing, “So when this is all over, we’re just supposed act like everything is cool with these people and try to reach them? Fuck. No.”

Hill was reacting to a tweet featuring a video of Trump supporters attempting stop the continued counting of votes that many fear are being manufactured to make sure Biden wins.

So when this is all over, we’re just supposed act like everything is cool with these people and try to reach them? Fuck. No. https://t.co/qfVKuyunWe — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 4, 2020

But, is Hill’s hateful attack on the people in the video a good recipe for growing the Democrat coalition? In an election that is coming down to a handful of votes in multiple states, it is clear that the far-left Democrat Party is not in such a strong position that they can turn their backs on all Trump supporters. The party will have to reach across the aisle to govern. But this is exactly the opposite of what Hill is suggesting.

Hill’s exclamation of hate is not a call to “heal” and begin a new government. It is a call to continued turmoil and vitriol against the Americans she clearly dislikes.

