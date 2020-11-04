https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/joe-biden-declares-victory-says-hard-fought-campaign-calls-country-come-together-video/

Joe Biden held a press conference in Delaware on Wednesday afternoon.

Biden claimed victory in his speech.

Then he called for America to come together.

Joe Biden said it was a hard fought campaign.

Joe hid in his basement for six months and held parking lot rallies with a few dozen cars.

The Trump campaign is still insisting they have a victory.

