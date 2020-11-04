https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/04/joe-biden-speaks-for-about-six-minutes-takes-no-questions-and-then-calls-a-lid/

The Biden campaign said that Joe Biden would have an announcement to make around 4 p.m., and Biden did indeed emerge from his basement to call for unity and essentially declare victory, saying, “When the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners.”

In a Wednesday speech, #JoeBiden did not declare victory. But, in a show of confidence, said, “When the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners” https://t.co/8QLspOjmQb pic.twitter.com/tiNwzespL6 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 4, 2020

Joe Biden declares ‘we will be the winners’ after taking leads in swing states https://t.co/99OvXcsTrZ pic.twitter.com/3rrcJbEnaS — New York Post (@nypost) November 4, 2020

Biden remarks were roughly 6 minutes. Kamala Harris was by his side but did not speak. Neither took questions afterward. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 4, 2020

Biden basically declares victory, then says he’s not declaring victory. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 4, 2020

seems right — John Ondrasik (@johnondrasik) November 4, 2020

He does this with everything, but yeah. — Lucian (@lucianwords) November 4, 2020

So both camps have claimed the win. It’s up to the lawyers now. May the best team win and may God have mercy! — An Approved Workman (@WorkmanApproved) November 4, 2020

Remember when they threatened President Trump not to declare victory ahead of time? — Lucille Zimmerman 🇺🇸 (@LucilleZ) November 4, 2020

And that was all we’ll be hearing from Biden Wednesday:

Biden campaign calls a lid for the day, meaning that it does not expect Biden to leave his house again today. — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) November 4, 2020

It’s a great way to not answer questions, which I expect will be his next four years. — I Might Be Donna (@RealDonnaConn) November 4, 2020

This is the 2020 I’m accustomed to. The hidin’ Biden. — Everything Is Stupid (@JumboSlice10) November 4, 2020

He already left his basement 3 times this week. Time to rest up. — Election Follower (@LeftistTears11) November 4, 2020

And they voted for this. — sheriff spooky balls 🤠👻 (@badhombrette) November 4, 2020

This is basically what his administration would be like anyway 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Some Call Me….Tim? (@TimothyRyans) November 4, 2020

Will he be calling lids when he is in the White House? — Matthew Warren (@Matthew39207262) November 4, 2020

You will get that a lot of that he’s president. He clearly does not have the stamina or mental capacity for the role. — SwissMissCJ (@caroljg007) November 4, 2020

He should accept his victory from his basement. — My Handle Is (@DarylMoore) November 4, 2020

Let’s pray this is his typical day if he gets in the White House — The Penguin (@ThePenguinsBack) November 4, 2020

When Biden is inaugurated it will be the press calling a lid on covering his administration. https://t.co/y8dIc2k6FC — BT (@back_ttys) November 4, 2020

And CNN’s Brian Stelter is upset that members of the Trump campaign aren’t taking questions:

They keep giving speeches to reporters and refusing to answer Q’s https://t.co/7WyfLBOiFX — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 4, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

