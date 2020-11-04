https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/joe-digenova-senate-gop-miracle/2020/11/04/id/995453

Former U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Joe diGenova on Wednesday called it a “miracle” the Republicans appeared to have retained their control of the U.S. Senate, saying it would be the “bulwark against crazy government” if Joe Biden ultimately claims the presidency.

Speaking to Newsmax TV, diGenova referred to the fact Republicans on Tuesday had twice as many seats to defend (23) than Democrats (12), due to the 2014 landslide that saw the party flip the Senate from 53-45 Democratic-controlled chamber to a 54-44 GOP-controlled body.

“This is such a miracle that the Republicans were able to maintain control of the Senate that it’s really a blessing,” the 75-year-old diGenova told “Stinchfield.” “Because this now stops tax increases, the repeal of the Trump tax cut, and again, I still haven’t given up hope that President [Donald] Trump can pull this out, and win, but in the unfortunate event that he cannot, the Senate will be the bulwark against crazy government and socialist government.

“They’ll never be able to get the tax increases. They’ll never be able to get huge defense cuts. And then we’re going to have the fight over executive orders by Joe Biden where he tries to do everything by executive order. That’s going to be the next big battle, if Biden becomes president.”

Republicans held a 53-45 advantage over Democrats – not including two independents that vote with them – entering Tuesday’s election. A predicted “blue wave” that supposedly threatened Republican stalwarts Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., never materialized.

Democrats appeared to have taken two of the 23 seats Republicans were defending. John Hickenlooper defeated incumbent Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., and Mark Kelly upended incumbent Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz.

But Republican and former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville defeated incumbent Sen. Doug Jones, R-Ala., leaving the Democrats with apparently a net gain of only one seat.

