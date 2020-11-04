https://www.theepochtimes.com/joni-ernst-wins-reelection-in-key-us-senate-race_3564713.html
Republican Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) has won a second term, defeating Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield in Iowa. The Associated Press called the race at 12:40 a.m. on Wednesday. With 91 percent of 1,661 precincts reporting, Ernst received 858,042 or 51.7 percent of the votes. Greenfield received 750,400 or 45.2 percent of the votes. Ernst, a former Army National Guard lieutenant colonel, served in the Iowa state Senate before winning her seat in Congress in 2014, becoming the first woman to be elected to the Senate in Iowa. She serves in Republican leadership and is a supporter of President Donald Trump. Ernst had warned that Democrats would raise taxes and threaten economic growth by way of socialist policies. Greenfield, a former realtor, ran for Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District in 2018, but was removed from the primary ballot after her campaign manager told her he had forged some signatures she needed to …