During MSNBC’s election coverage, host Joy Reid said that if election litigation reaches the Supreme Court, “do any of you guys trust Uncle Clarence and Amy Coney Barrett and those guys to actually follow the letter of the law? No.”

Reid said that it’s “not exactly clear that we can trust Amy Coney Barrett and Kavanaugh and these others not to be just like Bill Barr. And so, I think what scares people is that if…somehow they manage to stumble into the Supreme Court, do any of you guys trust Uncle Clarence and Amy Coney Barrett and those guys to actually follow the letter of the law? No. I mean, it is a completely politicized Supreme Court that you can’t just trust that they’re going to do the right thing. Now, so far the courts have actually been pretty good. So, we’ll see.”

(h/t WFB)

