https://thehill.com/homenews/media/524419-joy-reid-ripped-for-uncle-clarence-reference-to-justice-thomas-disgusting

MSNBC’s Joy Reid was slammed on social media after referring to Supreme Court Justice Clarence ThomasClarence ThomasThe most anti-environmental court in the modern era After Election Day, a battle over Pennsylvania’s ballots Trump baselessly claims Supreme Court’s ruling on Pennsylvania mail ballots will ‘induce violence’ MORE as “Uncle Clarence” early Wednesday in what appeared to be a racial “Uncle Tom” reference.

Reid was discussing President Trump Donald John Trump Chris Wallace condemns Trump claims that he won the election ‘Squad’ member Rashida Tlaib wins reelection in Michigan Biden campaign blasts Trump victory claim as ‘outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect’ MORE threatening to take close races in several key 2020 battleground state to the Supreme Court when she made the remark.

“If somehow they manage to stumble into the Supreme Court. Do any of you guys expect Uncle Clarence and Amy Coney Barrett Amy Coney BarrettBiden campaign blasts Trump victory claim as ‘outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect’ Trump says he’ll go to Supreme Court to stop votes from being counted Graham fends off Harrison to secure reelection in SC MORE and those guys to actually follow the letter of the law?” Reid asked.

“No. It’s a completely politicized Supreme Court that you can’t just trust they’ll do the right thing,” she continued before adding, “Now, so far, the courts have actually been pretty good. So, we’ll see.”

Joy Reid with an absolutely disgusting comment about Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas just now on MSNBC “Do any of you guys trust Uncle Clarence…” pic.twitter.com/a0TLxmFfPY — Jesse Hunt (@JJHunt10) November 4, 2020

Thomas was nominated to the court by President George H.W. Bush nearly 30 years ago and confirmed by the Senate.

Critics on social media reacted quickly to Reid’ comments, calling it “disgusting” and “racist.”

Disgusting racist comment by @JoyAnnReid, a comment that would get her fired on any other network and deservingly so pic.twitter.com/klaN66srat — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) November 4, 2020

Reid was awarded her own primetime program in July 2019 at 7:00 p.m. called “The ReidOut.”

