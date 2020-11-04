https://saraacarter.com/kathy-griffin-again-posts-photo-of-decapitated-trump-head/

November 4, 2020

Comedian and self-proclaimed D-list celebrity Kathy Griffin posted a photo on Election Night Tuesday with a fake severed head of President Donald Trump.

See below:

Griffin earned backlash for posting the same picture in 2017, including from President Trump who said he “should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!”

Griffin was fired from CNN for the incident, but it hasn’t stopped her from threatening the President. In fact, in May, Griffin advocated for fatally stabbing Trump using a “syringe with nothing but air inside.”

Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

