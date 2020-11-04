https://www.theblaze.com/news/knife-wielding-suspects-reportedly-stab-multiple-proud-boys-in-washington-d-c

Reports say that multiple “Proud Boys” were stabbed during a knife attack Tuesday night in Washington, D.C.

What are the details?

According to Newsweek, one of the victims is purported to be Enrique Tarrio, who is chairman of the group. Activist Bevelyn Beatty was also reported to have been stabbed.

The outlet reported that the D.C. Police Department confirmed there were four victims and that the stabbings took place on the 700 block of 14th Street Northwest.

All four victims are reportedly being treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police are seeking three suspects in connection with the incident — two black males wearing all-black clothing, and one black female wearing black pants with white stripes, orange leggings, and a dark gray coat.

Newsweek reported, “Footage allegedly showing an altercation that led to the stabbing has been posted on social media. Clips have also been posted to channels connected to the Proud Boys on encrypted messaging app Telegram.”

The outlet reported that Barrio said he and his group were “helping some guy” who was being stabbed.

“We were helping some guy that was getting stabbed by two black males and one female,” he recalled. “Bevelyn got stabbed as well as two Proud Boys and the guy they were attacking. I got slashed, but it’s not serious. We were walking to our cars.”

According to a Wednesday report from the New York Post, Tarrio identified the attackers as belonging to Black Lives Matter.

Tarrio said that he and the other members of the group were going home after watching election coverage at a D.C. bar when they were “jumped and knifed.”

“Livestreamed video caught part of the scuffle,” the outlet reported, “with one man walking back to the videographer and saying, ‘I’m bleeding.’ After the attackers fled, Bevelyn Beatty — a black woman who previously dumped paint over the Black Lives Matter mural outside Trump Tower — was seen holding her lower back, saying, ‘They stabbed me.'”

The videographer — identified by the Post as Jen Loh, a former vice president for Latinos for Trump — gasped, “She’s bleeding really badly!”

The woman named Loh then added, “We just got jumped by Black Lives Matter and they just stabbed Bevelyn Beatty.”

The Post pointed out that the group was able to flag down police as well as medics, and told the first responders, “We just got jumped by Black Lives Matter.”

“If it wasn’t for the three or four Proud Boys that were there, she would have been stabbed and really brutally beaten had they not saved her from the attack,” Loh admitted.

You can watch one of the relevant videos here.

What else?

Beatty shared video from her hospital room, blasting the Black Lives Matter movement over the attack and revealing that she was stabbed three times in the back. She told viewers that one of her lungs was partially collapsed because of the attack, and her liver had been damaged.

“This is the one time I was being careful and just hanging my friends and trying to figure out what was happening with the election,” Beatty said from her hospital bed. “These kids came out to attack and fight. I think they were planning to rob the man. These were kids from the hood. These are the kids that BLM protects.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

