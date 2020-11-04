https://www.theepochtimes.com/latinos-for-trump-celebrate-florida-win_3565434.html

The percussive sound of salsa filled the air in Little Havana Tuesday night.

Hundreds of Trump supporters gathered at the famed Miami restaurant, Versailles, to watch election results and celebrate the president’s Florida win.

“I think he’s done a fine job despite the pandemic, despite it all, he’s done an incredible job. He’s bringing back the economy, he’s brought back jobs, he’s fixed our trade deals, he’s caring about the American people where no other politician has cared because Donald Trump is not a politician.”

From NTD News

