https://www.infowars.com/posts/laura-loomer-defeated-in-florida-us-house-race/
About The Author
Related Posts
Post-Chi-Com Virus Life to Be Controlled by Smartphone Apps Funded by Rockefeller, Clinton Foundation
October 13, 2020
The Democrat Party’s Identity Politics Normalizes Pedophilia
September 17, 2020
It Began With Saaaaaaaaaaaafety Seats
October 13, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy