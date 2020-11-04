https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/LGBTQ-DonaldTrump-ExecutiveOrder-Diversity/2020/11/04/id/995416

Multiple groups representing the LGBTQ community have filed a lawsuit over President Donald Trump’s executive order prohibiting federal contractors from using some diversity training programs, NBC News reports.

The six groups and one doctor, a specialist in transgender medicine, are represented by the legal firm Ropes & Gray and the LGBTQ rights organization Lambda Legal. They filed the suit on Tuesday in San Francisco federal court, one similar to the suit filed by the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and other groups last week. The more recent suit argues that Trump’s order violates the constitutional right to free speech of the contract workers by limiting what they can say or present during training.

“The President wants to suppress this speech, no matter how effective it is, or how crucial it is to protecting vulnerable people from harm, because acknowledging these systemic barriers that threaten the lives of some people can make others uncomfortable,” the groups wrote in their complaint on Tuesday, noting that the order would force workers to decide whether to accept federal funding or properly conduct their training on subjects like implicit bias and cultural humility.

