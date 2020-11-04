https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/524556-man-interrupts-live-on-air-nevada-election-update-screams-biden

A man interrupted a live on-air election update from Nevada’s Clark County on Wednesday, screaming that Democratic nominee Joe BidenJoe Biden Chris Wallace condemns Trump claims that he won the election Biden campaign blasts Trump victory claim as ‘outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect’ Bipartisan lawmakers condemn Trump for declaring victory prematurely MORE is “stealing the election.”

The man appeared behind Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria as the official was answering a question about how many ballots were left to count in the county that includes Las Vegas.

“As I mentioned, we are not prepared to give that information out, ” he said before being interrupted.

The man, wearing a white tank top that read “BBQ, BEER, FREEDOM,” yelled three iterations of “The Biden crime family is stealing the election. The media’s covering it up.”

“We want our freedom for the world,” he added. “Give us our freedom, Joe Biden.”

“Joe Biden is covering up this election. He’s stealing it,” the man said before walking away.

We are outside the Clark County Election Center where Registrar of Voters is addressing the ballots that still have to be counted. Man walked up and started yelling. @8NewsNow pic.twitter.com/cZ8RepmxLV — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) November 4, 2020

The outburst comes as Nevada is one of five states where ballots are still being counted, along with Alaska, Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

Biden has the lead in Nevada by about 93,000 votes with 86 percent of the vote counted, according to The New York Times. A win in Nevada could bring Biden to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to secure the White House.

The incident in Nevada followed the Trump campaign’s filing of lawsuits on Wednesday to stop the vote count in Michigan and Pennsylvania. The campaign also requested a recount in Wisconsin, which The Associated Press called for Biden on Wednesday afternoon, followed by Michigan.

