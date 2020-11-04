https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/maryland-gop-laryhogan-trump/2020/11/04/id/995403

Maryland GOP Gov. Larry Hogan ripped President Donald Trump for declaring he’d won the presidential race and saying he’d go to court to file a legal challenge to the vote count.

”I thought it was outrageous and uncalled for and a terrible mistake. I have often said, while we may have disagreements here and there, I said sometimes the president can be his own worst enemy. I think that was another example of it early this morning with the lashing out,” Hogan said in a virtual interview with The Washington Post.

”Regardless of where you stand on this race and what party you are, and who you voted for, most Americans really want a free and fair election process and they want us to count the votes,” Hogan continued. ”I think they are doing that in every state, that they’re being very cautious to make sure we count all the absentee ballots and provisional ballots, there’s Republicans and Democrats overseeing the process.”

During a Wednesday speech at the White House, Trump declared he’d defeated Democratic nominee Joe Biden. He also promised to request the Supreme Court to stop “fraud” inherent in the continued ballot counting.

”This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election,” Trump said, according to The Hill. ”We want all voting to stop.”

