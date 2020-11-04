https://www.dailywire.com/news/michael-moore-projects-biden-victory-trump-a-bigot-and-a-psychopath

Following Election Day, even as the votes in several swing states still remain outstanding, Michael Moore has projected Biden to be the winner while denouncing President Trump as a “psychopath.”

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Moore said that Trump’s early vote leads would be quickly diminished due to the presence of mail-in ballots.

“First, I just slept like a baby in my chair with the TV blaring. For 3 hours. That’s cause I dozed off at 4:30am knowing this: Millions of ballots — all of them from early and mail-in voting which the majority of Democrats did — had not been counted!” he said. “In Pennsylvania, I knew that the majority of those 2.2 MILLION uncounted ballots were from registered Democrats. When I fell asleep, the map of Michigan showed Flint as red! Hahaha!!”

Moore cheered over the fact that Trump has lost states to Biden and did not flip a single state that Hillary Clinton won.

“Trump has not flipped a single state that Hillary won! Only Biden is flipping states and electors that Trump won in 2016. And he will flip more today as the ballots continue to be counted,” Moore said.

“Of those 2.2 million ballots that had not been counted in PA, 66% of them had been sent to registered Democrats. In Michigan, Detroit and Flint are still not fully counted. Same in Wisconsin — oh, and now Milwaukee’s votes have just come in — and Biden has gone ahead in Wisconsin!” he continued.

Moore concluded that the president’s allegations of fraud were racially motivated, arguing that all the places where Trump demanded the counting to be stopped were predominantly black or minority.

“Trump came out and stood in the middle of the night in front of a hundred American flags and declared victory and ordered the counting of all the ballots to cease,” he wrote. “Halt! he ordered. The places he demanded the counting to be stopped are the places… wait for it!… they are the places with majority Black voters! Just like a thug bigoted strongman leader would do in a non-democracy. He then declared that he would immediately go to his Supreme Court. The one he packed. Will this bastard Court do his bidding? Will we stand for it?”

Not all was cheerful for Moore, however. According to him, the one piece of bad news for the night is the fact that Americans did not “repudiate” Trump in a huge blowout.

“And finally, sadly, as to why our fellow Americans did not repudiate Trump yesterday in a massive way, as to why nearly 70 million Americans still embrace a bigot and a psychopath — well, we must have that discussion soon as to who we REALLY are. Shameful. Apologies to our Black brothers and sisters, and apologies to the rest of the world,” he said.

