Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office claimed the state’s ballot-counting process was being ”conducted transparently” after the campaign of President Donald Trump filed suit to halt the vote tabulation, saying they had not been granted ”meaningful access” to observe.

”Michigan’s elections have been conducted transparently, with access provided for both political parties and the public, and using a robust system of checks and balances to ensure that all ballots are counted fairly and accurately,” said the statement by Nessel’s spokesman Ryan Jarvi posted to Nessel’s Twitter account.

”At this time our department has not been notified by the Court of Claims about this lawsuit and when we are served, we will review it and respond accordingly. Michigan will always continue to protect the rights of all voters to have their ballots counted.”

The statement came hours after Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said their observers were denied access at multiple ballot-counting locations.

“We have filed suit today in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted,” Stepien said in a statement. “We also demand to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access. President Trump is committed to ensuring that all legal votes are counted in Michigan and everywhere else.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden has a slight edge over Trump, but the election has not been called. Candidates are after the state’s 16 electoral votes.

