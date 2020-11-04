https://www.dailywire.com/news/michigan-county-clerk-weve-got-apparently-skewed-results

On Wednesday morning, a county clerk’s office in Michigan released a statement in which they asserted there had been “skewed results” in the county. Antrim County Clerk Sheryl Guy’s office said in a statement:

Early this morning, the Antrim County Clerk, Sheryl Guy, became aware of apparently skewed results in the Unofficial Election Result tabulations. Since then, the Clerk’s Office has been reviewing the results and the multiple redundancies to search out any possible discrepancies. Staff is currently working with township officials and with Election Source, the company that provides the voting software programs and hardware. “By this afternoon, we expect to have a clear answer and a clear plan of action addressing any issue,” said Sheryl Guy, Antrim County Clerk. “Until then, we are asking all interested parties to bear with us while we get to the bottom of this.” Further information will be released as it becomes available throughout the day.

“Early morning unofficial results showed single-digit returns in the presidential race for Republican incumbent Donald J. Trump in townships like Chestonia, Echo, Helena and Torch Lake with 65 to 80 percent reporting,” the Record-Eagle reported.

The Detroit Free Press reported that Tom McMillin, a former state lawmaker from Oakland County and a member of the State Board of Education, saw irregularities in the Antrim County vote totals on Tuesday night. The Free Press continued:

Antrim County is a longtime Republican stronghold, but in certain precincts, Democrat Joe Biden and other Democratic candidates had far more votes than normal, McMillin said. “It just looked weird,” he said. “Two-thirds of the townships looked really messed up.”

Zach Gorchow, the executive editor and publisher of Gongwer Michigan, tweeted, “I just spoke to the Antrim clerk’s office. They are reviewing these numbers, said there are discrepancies. It certainly seems likely the numbers were transposed. Trump and John James will see a ~6,000+ vote gain statewide once this is corrected. This is a staunchly GOP county.”

Zach Gorchow, the executive editor and publisher of Gongwer Michigan, tweeted, "I just spoke to the Antrim clerk's office. They are reviewing these numbers, said there are discrepancies. It certainly seems likely the numbers were transposed. Trump and John James will see a ~6,000+ vote gain statewide once this is corrected. This is a staunchly GOP county."

Journalist and news anchorman Joe Gumm updated: “The Antrim County Clerk’s Office in Michigan told me the election program it used (Election Source) had issues and the office is now reviewing 16,047 total votes. The source I spoke with said she believes 33 other counties used the program.”

Journalist and news anchorman Joe Gumm updated: "The Antrim County Clerk's Office in Michigan told me the election program it used (Election Source) had issues and the office is now reviewing 16,047 total votes. The source I spoke with said she believes 33 other counties used the program."

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump’s campaign filed a lawsuit in the Michigan Court of Claims to stop the counting of ballots in the state. “Bill Stepien, Trump 2020 campaign manager, said the campaign has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law,” WWMT reported.

Stepien’s statement read:

As votes in Michigan continue to be counted, the presidential race in the state remains extremely tight as we always knew it would be. President Trump’s campaign has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law. We have filed suit today in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted. We also demand to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access. President Trump is committed to ensuring that all legal votes are counted in Michigan and everywhere else.

