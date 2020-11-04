https://pjmedia.com/election/robert-spencer/2020/11/04/nancy-pelosi-told-us-this-would-happen-n1124968

The highly questionable goings-on in several key swing states have elucidated an odd statement Nancy Pelosi made on October 29: “I feel very confident that Joe Biden will be elected president on Tuesday,” she said. “Whatever the end count is on the election that occurs on Tuesday, he will be elected. On January 20 he will be inaugurated president of the United States.” As it turns out, she was giving us a clear glimpse into the Democrats’ plans: even if Trump had a substantial lead at the end of election night, they would find enough absentee and mail-in ballots to propel Joe Biden into the White House.

Biden himself confirmed that early this morning, saying: “We are on track to win this election. We knew because of the unprecedented early vote and the mail-in vote that it’s going to take a while. We’re going to have to be patient until the hard work of tallying votes is finished, and it ain’t over ’til every vote is counted, every ballot is counted, but we’re feeling good. We’re feeling good about where we are. We’re feeling real good about Wisconsin and Michigan. It’s gonna take time to count the votes and by the way, we’re gonna win Pennsylvania.”

President Trump, meanwhile, declared that he was not going to sit back and watch the election being stolen away from him. “Millions and millions of people voted for us tonight,” he said, “and a very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise that group of people, and we won’t stand for it. We will not stand for it.”

Trump added: “This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election, frankly we did win this election. We did win this election. So our goal now is to ensure the integrity for the good of this nation, this is a very big moment. This is a major fraud on our nation. We want the law to be used in the proper manner. So we will be going to the U.S. Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find any ballots at 4 o’clock in the morning and add them to the list. OK?”

As if to prove Trump’s point, the New York Times reported at 4:55 a.m. that “after the city of Milwaukee reported its 169,000 absentee and early votes, Joe Biden pulled to a narrow lead in Wisconsin.” Then at 6:26 a.m., Daniel Nichanian of The Appeal: Political Report tweeted that “Wayne County (Detroit) just reported roughly 150K ballots, and nearly 140K were for Biden. Just this update cut Trump’s lead in Michigan by nearly two thirds.”

Pelosi told us. Trump may have led in “the end count,” but the Democrats were determined to make sure that he trailed in the end end count. And even though it does appear at this point as if the president won enough states to put him over the top and secure his reelection, he faces an uphill battle, because this is not a fair fight and was never a fair fight. The forces arrayed against Trump are formidable. The elites who control the social media giants, the establishment media, the educational system, the entertainment industry, and pretty much everything else are enraged at Trump for challenging their hegemony, and are determined to reassert their power. They view Trump’s 2016 victory as an embarrassing slip-up, and are determined not to allow it to become the basis for an uprising that takes control out of their grasp permanently.

But it may already be too late for them. Trump may be declared the loser of the election after new bundles of mail-in ballots are found where they’re needed the most. Maybe the voters will even helpfully vote in alphabetical order, as they did to give Lyndon Johnson victory in his 1948 Senate race. Nevertheless, there is a massive difference between the America of 2020 and even the America of 2016. Four years ago, most Americans had never heard of the Deep State, and had no idea that Washington bureaucrats would or could work to hinder an elected President’s agenda. Four years ago, trust in the establishment media was much higher than it is today, after mainstream media outlets spent four years trying to defame, destroy, and remove from office that same elected President.

Now, whatever Nancy Pelosi revealed about her party’s plans, and whatever the elites succeed in doing regarding the 2020 election, and whoever takes the oath of office on January 20, be it Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, or someone else, today millions of Americans are aware that we are in a fight for the life of our nation, a fight for our rights and our freedom, a fight for our children and our future. We are not going to go quietly.

Robert Spencer is the director of Jihad Watch and a Shillman Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. He is author of 21 books, including the New York Times bestsellers The Politically Incorrect Guide to Islam (and the Crusades) and The Truth About Muhammad. His latest book is Rating America’s Presidents: An America-First Look at Who Is Best, Who Is Overrated, and Who Was An Absolute Disaster. Follow him on Twitter here. Like him on Facebook here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

