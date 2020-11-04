https://www.theblaze.com/news/national-guard-brought-to-wisconsin-to-help-ballot-counting-issue

The National Guard has been brought in to assist Wisconsin poll workers in two counties.

What are the details?

According to Fox News, poll workers in Wisconsin’s Outagamie and Calumet Counties will transfer votes from at least 13,500 misprinted absentee ballots to “clean ballots.”

The outlet notes that this could possibly delay reporting of final results from the state.

“The state Supreme Court refused to issue a ruling on the ballots at issue,” Fox reports, “which cannot be fed into electronic tabulating machines, and instead told Outagamie and Calumet counties to use the statutorily prescribed method of ballot duplication for counting ballots of this nature.”

Further, poll workers were required to wait until 7 a.m. on Tuesday’s Election Day morning to start duplicating ballots.

In 2016, both Outagamie and Calumet Counties voted to elect President Donald Trump.

In a statement, Outagamie County Clerk Lori O’Bright said, “The duplication process will take additional time, so the public should be aware that election results will be delayed. They will be posted as soon as possible.”

The duplication process for each ballot, according to O’Bright, takes approximately four minutes per ballot.

“Voters don’t need to do anything at this point,” O’Bright added. “Per the court’s decision and following the letter of the law, voters can be assured that all votes will be counted. If a voter cast a ballot with the misprinted timing mark, they can rest assured their votes will be counted.”

The deadline for counting non-provisional ballots is 4:00 p.m. local time on Wednesday.

