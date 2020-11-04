https://www.theepochtimes.com/national-guard-called-in-to-help-wisconsin-ballot-count_3565348.html

Around two dozen members of the National Guard were called on to assist with transcribing votes from at least 13,500 misprinted absentee ballots onto fresh ballots in two Wisconsin counties on Wednesday, according to Fox News. The move comes after the Wisconsin Supreme Court denied a petition from Outagamie and Calumet Counties to issue a ruling on the misprinted ballots, according to a statement from the Outagamie County Clerk’s Office (pdf), prompting county officials to recommend the statutorily prescribed method of manual transcription of the misprinted ballots, which cannot be processed by machine. “The duplication process will take additional time, so the public should be aware that election results will be delayed,” Outagamie County Clerk Lori O’Bright said in the statement. “They will be posted as soon as possible.” O’Bright said the misprinted ballots cannot be counted by hand and must instead be transcribed onto clean ballots, which will then …

