Despite Portlanders believing that Sniffy Joe is about to be declared the next President, the rioters have taken to the streets because reasons, this time venting their frustration over vichy “mayor” Ted Wheeler’s successful reelection bid.

After two separate marches converged downtown, the National Guard was activated due to “widespread violence” breaking out.

The terrorists busted out windows of churches, restaurants, and locally owned stores:

Protesters just tried to break windows of Starbucks then began vandalizing ATM. We’re here to document this event but it’s clear they don’t want to be filmed. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/IuxaaRsimB — Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) November 5, 2020

I think it’s mostly a place where they provide services for the homeless and poor. My wife, a nurse, used to volunteer there once a week. — Woody Woodsen (@weedqqq) November 5, 2020

Windows are being smashed out along Burnside downtown. We’re nearing 6th. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/PwKTYImDON — Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) November 5, 2020

All of these businesses hit on SW 10th. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/MUDKTpO5mX — Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) November 5, 2020

Lots of business in downtown had their windows smashed pic.twitter.com/OQ0NfoT80B — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) November 5, 2020

Note that these businesses that were hit are a good 10-15 blocks away from the main protest area around the Justice Center, where the businesses had boarded up all their windows. The terrorists are intentionally going further away to target the ones who didn’t think they had anything to worry about.

Protestors are smashing windows of most businesses along the way pic.twitter.com/9VaWLnIJTw — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) November 5, 2020

Unified Command on National Guard activation: Widespread violence is occurring in Downtown Portland. In the interest of public safety, Governor Kate Brown, under advice of the Unified Command, has activated the use of the Oregon National Guard to assist local law enforcement… pic.twitter.com/kEnxcXipw1 — Multnomah Co Sheriff (@MultCoSO) November 5, 2020

Portland protesters have moved across the bridge in front of the Justice Center and US Courthouse, where an American Flag is then lit on Fire. #Portland #portlandprotest #PDXprotests #protest #antifa #BLM pic.twitter.com/QXcxBEDzIH — Independent Media PDX (@NDpendentPDX) November 4, 2020

Militant antifa activists in Portland are not taking Ted Wheeler’s re-election well. pic.twitter.com/IpSo7XirdX — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 5, 2020

