Earlier we shared a video showing a worker outside a ballot counting center in Detroit putting paper over the windows so people couldn’t see inside. What transparency!

Later, at the same location, NBC News reporter Heidi Przybyla said people showing up outside are “self-described poll watchers” and that the video shows an “increasingly mob-like scene”:

People are wondering exactly where the “mob-like scene” is:

At that point it would be “fiery but mostly peaceful” provided the protesters had the approved “cause.”

If you’re keeping score at home:

That seems to be how it works.

