Earlier we shared a video showing a worker outside a ballot counting center in Detroit putting paper over the windows so people couldn’t see inside. What transparency!

Later, at the same location, NBC News reporter Heidi Przybyla said people showing up outside are “self-described poll watchers” and that the video shows an “increasingly mob-like scene”:

“What we see here is essentially an increasing mob-like scene of self proclaimed ‘poll watchers’ who say that they want to get access to the building,” @HeidiNBC on the poll watching protests in Detroit. pic.twitter.com/xbTK1XFLcZ — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 4, 2020

People are wondering exactly where the “mob-like scene” is:

“mob-like scene” Let me know when they set the building on fire. https://t.co/VIl2XQ0wwa — Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) November 4, 2020

At that point it would be “fiery but mostly peaceful” provided the protesters had the approved “cause.”

“Increasing mob-like scene” We can literally see the people calmly just standing there. https://t.co/jajlf8ccJT — Ashe Short (@AsheSchow) November 4, 2020

MSNBC calls Republicans patiently waiting “an increasing mob-like scene.” https://t.co/EVFJqF97J3 — America First (@AmericaFirstPAC) November 4, 2020

If you’re keeping score at home:

Streets burning = “mostly peaceful protests”

People standing around chatting = “mob-like scene” https://t.co/yA6iB9MeHV — Brian Phillips (@RealBPhil) November 4, 2020

That seems to be how it works.

