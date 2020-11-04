https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/benjamin-netanyahu-likud/2020/11/04/id/995383

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not commented on the pending results from the U.S. election and told others in his Likud party to do the same.

Axios reported that Netanyahu, a close ally of President Donald Trump, does not want to appear like he’s siding with either of the candidates in the election while votes are still being counted. A Netanyahu aide told the news network that he was worried Trump would lose heading into Election Day, although he grew more hopeful of a Trump victory by Wednesday morning.

Axios noted that two officials in the Israeli government, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Settlement Affairs Minister Tzachi Hanegbi, refused to comment on the election when asked about it Wednesday.

Netanyahu was, however, watching the results coming in after polls closed, according to Axios, and spoke with Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Ron Dermer on the phone multiple times.

Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden picked up Wisconsin, according to multiple news outlets, Wednesday afternoon and extended his lead over Trump as both candidates chase the 270 electoral votes needed to win the election.

