This morning, Nevada elections officials announced that they wouldn’t be making any announcements about vote totals until 9 a.m. Thursday.

However, due to immense public interest in who the next president will be, officials are now promising “a fairly large update” sometime Wednesday:

KLAS in Las Vegas reports:

Although Nevada officials said early Wednesday that no new election results would be released until 9 a.m. on Nov. 5, the Secretary of State’s office is now saying more results will be released Wednesday afternoon.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of interest in how the vote is going in Nevada and we recognize that,” Deputy Secretary of State for Elections, Wayne Thorley, told 8 News Now. “We will have a fairly large update hopefully later today which again get us even closer to final unofficial election results.”

He said the original plan was to release updated results in the morning because every time the state receives results from Clark County, it takes staff away from counting ballots. Thorley said he recognizes there is high interest.

Is there any reason we shouldn’t have a final count today?

