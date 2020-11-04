https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/04/nevada-will-have-a-fairly-large-update-wednesday-due-to-a-lot-of-interest-in-how-the-vote-is-going/

This morning, Nevada elections officials announced that they wouldn’t be making any announcements about vote totals until 9 a.m. Thursday.

“With Nevada elections results too close to call the morning after Election Day, there is going to be a one-day pause in the releasing of any new vote totals.” This is getting ridiculous. https://t.co/XU5JqrnrFl — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) November 4, 2020

This is crazy — Robert Birkhead (@BirkheadRobert) November 4, 2020

This will end in court. — Clare (@agent_it) November 4, 2020

However, due to immense public interest in who the next president will be, officials are now promising “a fairly large update” sometime Wednesday:

UPDATE: The Secretary of State’s office has now decided that they will release more election results later today due to “interest in Nevada.” https://t.co/eOzyru0OtF https://t.co/ra0ZRA2QyI — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) November 4, 2020

KLAS in Las Vegas reports:

Although Nevada officials said early Wednesday that no new election results would be released until 9 a.m. on Nov. 5, the Secretary of State’s office is now saying more results will be released Wednesday afternoon. “Obviously, there’s a lot of interest in how the vote is going in Nevada and we recognize that,” Deputy Secretary of State for Elections, Wayne Thorley, told 8 News Now. “We will have a fairly large update hopefully later today which again get us even closer to final unofficial election results.” He said the original plan was to release updated results in the morning because every time the state receives results from Clark County, it takes staff away from counting ballots. Thorley said he recognizes there is high interest.

More or all? — DPJordan (@DPJordan4) November 4, 2020

So they actually have results, just don’t want to release them? — Sugarcane (@5ugarcane) November 4, 2020

What a Mickey Mouse operation https://t.co/pzhUgUR5yW — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 4, 2020

“High interest” in the results? Are they for real? — RN (@vbenco1) November 4, 2020

What a farce — Big Blowhole 🐳 (@bigblowhole) November 4, 2020

Oh now that Biden miraculously won Michigan and just needs Nevada, Nevada wants to give him their state too. This is absolutely unbelievable — Brittney (@SoBrittneySays) November 4, 2020

Why the heck did they even think about doing a pause in the first place? THEIR JOB IS TO COUNT VOTES AND THEY SHOULD DO SO! — Erik Kuznetsov and 90 Others (@ErikFazbear) November 4, 2020

“Due to interest in Nevada”

Are they fricking kidding? — Batalysta (@batalysta) November 4, 2020

“Interest” Yeah it’s the election there’s some “interest”….. these people are idiots. — THED 🇺🇸🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@THED95428991) November 4, 2020

How nice of them, ffs! — rvalm (@rvalm1996) November 4, 2020

Is there any reason we shouldn’t have a final count today?

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

