Twitchy reported earlier that Nevada wasn’t going to release any new polling numbers until 9 a.m. Thursday, but state officials changed their minds due to immense public interest in how the vote count was going and said that “a fairly large update” was due sometime Wednesday afternoon. Now, according to Riley Snyder of the Nevada Independent, the timetable’s been moved back to Thursday morning.

From @NVElect: No results coming today. Nevada will post results tomorrow around 9am. — Riley Snyder (@RileySnyder) November 4, 2020

Wait they totally said they were going to release some things due to the high interest in Nevada. WTF — Julie Jax (@JulieJuliejj) November 4, 2020

what happens in Vegas, delays in Vegas — Marc Pfister (@marcpfister) November 4, 2020

Yes, because Vegas is famous for early bedtimes. — Robert Little (@inlanddefense) November 5, 2020

This is really dumb. — Shane O (@shoc81) November 5, 2020

Worse yet, CNBC has confirmed Twitchy’s earlier post that North Carolina won’t update its total vote count until next Thursday. There are reportedly 117,000 outstanding absentee ballots to tally, and even though President Trump is winning the state, no one is going to call it … until Nov. 12?

North Carolina won’t update its total vote count until Nov. 12. The state is crucial for President Trump’s path to victory. Here are the @NBCNews numbers. #Election2020 https://t.co/rp4VMjL3cC pic.twitter.com/ae71Rt79ax — CNBC Politics (@CNBCPolitics) November 4, 2020

This is super shady — Lucy🇺🇸 (@lucyladyliberty) November 4, 2020

🤡 — MACHIO まちお 🇨🇳 (@Ravielfury) November 4, 2020

This is genuinely egregious. NC officials are actively delaying counting and wrapping this up until the deadline the courts gave them. And Biden is getting @CalforNC and Dems down ballot to refuse to concede to delay bad Dem news as long as possible. Terrible. #ncpol https://t.co/5gHl5eE6fm — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 5, 2020

November 12. You’ve got to be kidding. https://t.co/xGtT68xjAv — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 4, 2020

Are you F…king kidding me? November 12th? https://t.co/LwRl4VghtA — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) November 4, 2020

What a disaster https://t.co/Xcw6TXu5KG — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 4, 2020

So the earliest we’ll know about Senate control is next Thursday. Assuming James loses and Perdue drops below 50, we won’t know until January. https://t.co/P05t6kZNBD — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) November 4, 2020

Just announce that he’s won already. https://t.co/9SfFXEteq4 — Reuenthal (@OVonReuenthal) November 5, 2020

This is definitely normal. Yep. Just gotta count those remaining… 1.2% of votes for Biden and an extra 50,000 to make sure he wins. https://t.co/wO1s9SdRkz — Schmitty (@Buttrocious) November 5, 2020

Just call it for Trump already.

